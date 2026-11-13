Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet board to consider fresh fundraising proposal on November 18

SpiceJet board to consider fresh fundraising proposal on November 18

In recent times, the airline has been facing significant financial and operational headwinds. It has also curtailed flights

Spicejet
The airline's domestic market share dropped to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August, according to the latest DGCA data (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said its board will consider a proposal for raising fresh funds on November 18.

In recent times, the airline has been facing significant financial and operational headwinds. It has also curtailed flights.

SpiceJet said its board would meet on November 18 to consider and approve the proposal for raising fresh capital.

The fresh capital could be raised "by way of issuance of equity shares, preference shares, debt securities and/or other permissible instruments, through preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other mode," it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company rose nearly 5 per cent to ₹8.67 apiece in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

The airline's domestic market share dropped to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August, according to the latest DGCA data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Ola Electric is closing stores and turning to dealer-led retail network

Jindal Power secures $470 million loan for Botswana power project

TVS Motor opens first Brazil store, targets 130,000-unit capacity by 2027

NHC Foods expands portfolio with Sachmaas acquisition; Q2 net up 16 times

Premium

Growth in India will continue to be a focus, says Tata Steel MD & CEO

Topics :SpiceJetSpiceJet Jet Airwaysaviation SpiceJet

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowMicrosoft 365 outageHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Next Story