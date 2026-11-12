Spinny's festive used-car deliveries jump 39% to 9,377 units as SUVs gain

Used-car retail platform Spinny recorded a 39 per cent year-on-year increase in deliveries to 9,377 cars during the 31-day festive period between October 11 and November 10, 2026, averaging more than 300 deliveries a day.

The growth was driven by higher demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs), automatic cars and compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles, according to the company.

SUVs emerged as the fastest-growing segment, with deliveries rising 81 per cent, more than twice the overall growth rate. They accounted for 28 per cent of Spinny's total festive deliveries, compared with 21 per cent in the corresponding period last year. Among SUVs, the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Ford EcoSport recorded some of the sharpest growth, the company said.

Automatic cars registered a 52 per cent increase in deliveries, while CNG-powered vehicles grew 48 per cent, making them the fastest-growing fuel category. The trend indicates increasing consumer preference for vehicles offering driving convenience and lower running costs, even in the pre-owned car market. Electric vehicles (EVs) also recorded higher uptake, with Spinny delivering 29 EVs during the festive period, its highest number for any festive season so far. Tata models accounted for 20 of these deliveries, led by the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV. The MG Comet EV was among the other models purchased by customers. Delhi-NCR remained the largest market for the platform, accounting for 1,910 deliveries, or nearly one-fifth of the total. Deliveries in the region increased 63 per cent year-on-year. Ahmedabad recorded 44 per cent growth, while Hyderabad and Pune registered an increase of 28 per cent each. Bengaluru reported 18 per cent growth.