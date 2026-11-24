Spotify ??was back online on Tuesday ​after the music streaming service was down briefly for thousands of ??US users earlier in the day, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

User reports peaked at more than ‌14,000 at around 6:45 ​a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, ​which tracks outages by collating status reports from ​a number of sources. Reports had fallen sharply to about 600 as of 7:17 a.m. ET.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual ​number of affected users may vary.

Spotify said on ‌X it was aware of "some issues" and ​was looking into it, and later added, "Everything's looking much better now."