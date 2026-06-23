Square Yards raises $95 mn, eyes another $50-60 mn ahead of IPO plans

Square Yards, an integrated real estate and mortgage platform, has announced the closure of a $95 million (₹900 crore) capital raise and is also looking to close another $50-60 million over the next quarter as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).

Industry sources stated that the company is seeking a valuation of $1.6 billion for its next planned funding round of $50-60 million.

Square Yards' portfolio of complementary consumer brands across the real estate value chain also includes Urban Money, a fintech loan aggregator; Azuro, a rentals and property management service; and Interior Company, Square Yards' wholly owned home interiors and modular furnishing subsidiary.

Urban Money facilitated loan disbursals of ₹87,831 crore in FY26 and operates through a network of agents and partnerships with more than 150 banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Square Yards also runs technology-led B2B platforms, including a data intelligence platform for property valuation and title search, and PropVR, an AI-powered tool for immersive 3D, virtual and augmented reality property experiences. The $95 million fundraise comprises a mix of debt and equity and was anchored by EAAA Alternatives. It also saw participation from global corporate credit manager Muzinich & Co. Square Yards, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that following this capital infusion, which was completed at an equity valuation significantly higher than its previous round, the company has further strengthened its position in the global proptech ecosystem.

Earlier, in FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹2,086 crore, up 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 3.7 times to ₹176 crore. Overall, the company has reported a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 53 per cent in terms of revenue. Square Yards said that, with an operational footprint spanning India, the UAE, Australia and Canada, its latest capital infusion will help fortify its balance sheet while enabling the company to fuel further expansion and strengthen its technological infrastructure as it prepares aggressively for an IPO.

Tanuj Shori, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Square Yards, said, "This significant capital raise from such esteemed institutional partners is a profound validation of our resilient business model and our relentless pursuit of revolutionising the real estate ecosystem. We have spent the last few years building a highly profitable, scalable and fully integrated platform. As we gear up for our upcoming IPO, this capital raise will provide us with the strategic firepower to accelerate our market expansion, deepen our technological moats, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders." Amit Agarwal, CEO, EAAA Alternatives, said, “Our investment thesis was anchored in backing a profitable market leader operating with significant operating leverage in a highly fragmented market, providing a long runway for future growth.”