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Sri Lotus to launch ₹8,000 crore luxury coastal projects in Mumbai

Developer plans 11 sea-facing projects across key Mumbai locations, betting on sustained HNI demand and overseas interest despite recent softness in housing sales

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The company will fund the planned investment through internal accruals, supported by a cash balance of around ₹1,000 crore, according to chairman and managing director Anand Pandit (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 11:39 AM IST
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Mumbai-based Sri Lotus Developers & Realty has announced the launch of its luxury coastline collection of 11 sea-facing residential projects, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of ₹8,000 crore. The company plans to invest ₹800 crore in developing these projects.
  
The developments are spread across premium coastal locations in Mumbai, including Versova, Juhu, Carter Road, Prabhadevi, Nepean Sea Road and Bandstand. All the projects are redevelopment or joint development ventures.
  
Residences across the projects will be priced between ₹10 crore and ₹50 crore, depending on location and configuration. The developer is targeting pricing in the range of ₹80,000 to ₹1,70,000 per square foot, positioning the portfolio firmly in the luxury segment.
  
The company will fund the planned investment through internal accruals, supported by a cash balance of around ₹1,000 crore, according to chairman and managing director Anand Pandit.
  
Pandit said the company remains bullish on demand and has received a strong initial response.
 
“There is maybe a 10 per cent impact (of the West Asia war) on the market. Not more than that. Rather, all those high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who were thinking about investing in Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, have started rethinking about deploying that money in real estate in Mumbai. We are getting good inquiries even from overseas, including Gulf countries,” he said.
  
Mumbai, India’s largest residential market, saw housing sales decline 7 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, according to Knight Frank India. The decline has been attributed to a natural consolidation after strong growth and affordability pressures amid rising prices.
  
The company said it will look to expand the coastline collection further by adding more projects in the future, as it continues to focus on premium redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai’s coastal micro-markets.
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Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsReal estate developersMumbailuxury housing

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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