StanChart values partnership, expects tie-up to continue: ICICI Pru Life

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday said Standard Chartered Bank values its bancassurance partnership with the insurer and the two organisations are looking to strengthen the relationship.

The comments come after Prudential Plc announced its acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance, triggering speculation that Standard Chartered, which has a long-standing bancassurance tie-up with ICICI Prudential Life, could eventually shift its partnership.

Addressing analysts after the company's first-quarter earnings, Dhiren Salian, chief financial officer of ICICI Prudential Life, said Standard Chartered has been associated with the insurer for the past decade.

"Standard Chartered has been a partner with us for the last 10 years and in this decade we have built a deeply integrated relationship that spans products, technology, processes and customer service," Salian said.

He added that Prudential Plc and Standard Chartered also have partnerships across Asia and Africa. Salian said the insurer continues to invest across all its distribution partners through seamless onboarding, digital capabilities, customer service and product propositions. "That has helped us build this highly diversified base of distribution with over 52 banks and 1,500 partnerships across the partnership distribution space. The largest single channel for us is ICICI Bank. Outside of that, most channels contribute 5 per cent or less to our business. So, in that sense, we are very diversified and resilient from a distribution footprint perspective. In terms of what Standard Chartered would do, I think they value the distribution partnership that they have with us and we continue to look at building it going forward," he said.