Standard Chartered expects India tech hub roles to grow as AI expands

By Siddhi Nayak and Saikat Das

Standard Chartered Plc expects rebalancing of its global headcount due to the adoption of artificial intelligence but sees hiring growing in markets such as India, home to its largest global capability centers.

“Even if I look at India - our largest GCC - we predict that our headcount in these markets is only going to grow as we are doing more and more sophisticated work out of our shared service centers, including in India,” Group Chief Operating Officer Tanuj Kapilashrami told Bloomberg TV’s Paul Allen on Wednesday.

The British lender employs about 22,000 at its so-called global capability centers in India, which support the bank’s operations worldwide, Kapilashrami said. The firm’s current total global workforce is just over 81,000, with about 50,000 staff trained on AI.

Kapilashrami took over as group COO in May this year and has over two decades of experience in the global financial services sector. Prior to Standard Chartered, she was with HSBC Holdings Plc. India has emerged as a key hub for GCCs as global firms tap its deep pool of technology, engineering and financial-services talent, making the centers a mission-critical cog of global finance. While low-end jobs have been shifting to places such as the Philippines, sprawling campuses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Mumbai house armies of quants, risk analysts, investment and tech staff. India’s growing AI capabilities are further cementing its role as a center for banks seeking to develop and deploy AI across their operations.