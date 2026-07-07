Home / Companies / News / State-owned fertiliser firm RCF plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr via FPO

State-owned fertiliser firm RCF plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr via FPO

The decision is subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the company, the Department of Fertilisers, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management

RCFL
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 11:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

State-owned fertiliser firm RCF on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO).

In a regulatory filing, the company said the Board has approved the raising of funds by way of a "Further Public Offering through a fresh issue of equity shares by the company aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore".

The decision is subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the company, the Department of Fertilisers, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd is one of the leading fertiliser companies in the country.

It has two operating units, one in Trombay, Mumbai, and the other in Thal, Raigad district.

RCF manufactures urea, complex fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, 100 per cent water-soluble fertilisers, soil conditioners and a wide range of industrial chemicals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

DXC Technology's new centre puts India at the heart of its AI push

Removed 160K India accounts in 2025 over child exploitative content: Meta

Premium

SBI joins global banks to fund Sun Pharma's $11.75 billion Organon buy

India on Seiko's watch, to be among top 3 markets by end of 2026

Tata Power plans to enter nuclear sector: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Topics :RCFFertiliserfertiliser companies

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story