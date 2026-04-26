Statsguru: Tim Cook reshaped Jobs legacy; now it's over to Ternus

After leading Apple Inc for 15 years since 2011, Tim Cook is stepping down in September. Taking over from Steve Jobs, Cook inherited a company driven by breakthrough products and rapid expansion. Over time, however, the financial profile of Apple has shifted in ways that reflect scale, maturity, and changing growth drivers. This legacy will now pass to John Ternus.
Apple’s revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth, once defined by sharp spikes and occasional contractions, has become more even, with fewer extreme highs and lows in recent years. (Chart 1)
The share of research & development (R&D) in revenue declined steadily during the peak iPhone-led growth years. In recent years, however, this trend has reversed, with the R&D share climbing again. (Chart 2)