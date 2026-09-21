Automotive major Stellantis takes full control of India manufacturing JV

As part of its road map to make India a larger global export hub under the Fastlane 2030 strategy, automotive major Stellantis has acquired the remaining stake in Stellantis India Automobile Private Ltd (SIAPL) from joint-venture (JV) partner CK Birla group.

This has given Stellantis full ownership of its Tamil Nadu (Thiruvallur) facility, which manufactures Citroën vehicles.

A senior company executive told Business Standard that it will nearly triple production at its Thiruvallur unit from around 18,000 units in 2026 to around 50,000 units by 2027.

It also expects India's upcoming free trade agreements (FTAs) to improve the competitiveness of exports from the country.

The additional control over the manufacturing operation may also help the company introduce and localise new models faster, both for the Indian and global markets. “Today, we produce 18,000 units a year. Next year, we plan to produce in the vicinity of 50,000 vehicles, which will be domestic and exports combined,” said Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Stellantis India. Stellantis did not disclose the consideration paid to the CK Birla group for acquiring the stake. The acquisition marks a defining milestone in Stellantis' India journey and reinforces the company's confidence in the country's long-term growth potential. Funded through foreign direct investment (FDI), the transaction strengthens Stellantis' ability to drive deeper operational integration, faster decision-making and greater agility in a market that remains central to its global growth strategy.

The JV relationship traces its roots to 2017, when Stellantis and the CK Birla group came together to establish a long-term manufacturing and mobility partnership in India. Over the years, this collaboration has supported the creation of a strong foundation for the next phase of Stellantis' India growth story. Since the start of vehicle assembly operations in 2021, Stellantis' Thiruvallur facility has become a key pillar of the company's growth strategy in India. The plant manufactures the Citroën C3, ë-C3, C3 Aircross and Basalt, achieving over 95 per cent localisation. More broadly, Stellantis has invested over euro 1 billion in India to support its long-term growth ambitions, including manufacturing, product development, localisation and capability building.

“India would be playing an important role when it comes to manufacturing, coupled with engineering. This gives a competitive edge and we as a company do recognise that we need to have it. And, I think with government intervention on FTAs, this is going to be coming very handy to all the manufacturers who are having such a strategy,” he said. The Thiruvallur facility benefits from a strong supplier and logistics ecosystem while contributing to Tamil Nadu's position as a leading automotive manufacturing hub. The growth to 50,000 units annually by 2027 is expected to create significant employment opportunities, with the direct workforce projected to more than double from 610 employees in 2026.

It would be generating substantial indirect employment across the supplier and logistics ecosystem. Thiruvallur is also expanding its global footprint, serving customers across eight export markets spanning four continents. It is continuing to strengthen its reputation for quality, operational excellence and sustainable manufacturing. “India remains a key pillar of Stellantis' growth strategy. Having invested close to ₹11,000 crore in the country to build a strong manufacturing, engineering and export ecosystem, we continue to see significant opportunities ahead. This milestone will enable greater integration and enhance our ability to respond more quickly to customer and market needs,” Hazela said. He added that the company's exports will be growing in terms of number of countries and number of models.

“As we look ahead, we are committed to driving growth through new product investments, expanded manufacturing capacity, stronger export competitiveness and deeper localisation. India is playing an increasingly important role within Stellantis' global network. We see significant potential to further scale our operations and contribution to the country's industrial growth,” he said. Stellantis said the ‘smart car’ platform developed and invested in India is used for multiple models manufactured across India, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. India is a strategic market for Stellantis, serving as an important hub for manufacturing, engineering and exports. Full ownership of SIAPL provides a simplified governance structure, greater operational flexibility and stronger alignment with the company's global priorities.