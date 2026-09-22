Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secures orders worth ₹985 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) on Tuesday announced securing significant new orders totalling over ₹985 crore. These include a domestic order of 534.3 MWp in Rajasthan from a new customer and an international order in South Africa for two Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with a capacity of 616 MWh.

In a press release dated September 22, the renewable energy major said the Rajasthan order is from a new customer and involves a Balance of System (BOS) package. The Rajasthan project’s capacity is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 0.80 million upon commissioning, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future.