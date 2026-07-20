Sterling Holiday Resorts plans 20 new openings, aims 95 properties by 2027

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd is targeting 95 resorts and 4,500 rooms by 2027, up from 78 resorts with over 3,800 rooms, with an aggressive plan to open 20 resorts over the next 12 to 18 months.

"Currently, we have about 20 resort openings planned over the next 12-18 months... we're targeting 95 resorts and 4,500 rooms by 2027," Vikram Dayal Lalvani, managing director and chief executive officer of the resorts and resort management arm of BSE-listed Thomas Cook (India), told Business Standard in an interaction.

The company's expansion plans are among similar, albeit more aggressive, strategies being pursued by major Indian and global peers at a time when the industry has faced headwinds from rising fuel prices and geopolitical turmoil that began last year and continued into 2026. During the financial year, the Pahalgam terror attack, followed by the Air India crash, hit travel sentiment hard, directly affecting the hospitality sector's metrics.

"We've evolved as a company as we always look at downside risks before we get into something new. The ability of individual companies to weather these headwinds and offset that with efficiencies on the other side, I think that's where the differentiator is," he said. Sterling posted its best-ever fourth quarter ended March 2026, with revenue of ₹141 crore, up 14 per cent year-on-year, marking its 25th consecutive profitable quarter. The top executive said the company would continue with its strategy of entering new destinations and building ecosystems around them, which has helped it over the decades.

"In the 1980s, when we set up our first resort at Kodai, nobody knew what Kodaikanal was. We entered Darjeeling in the 1990s, when no one dared to go to the East, and we built Darjeeling with 102 rooms. Our philosophy has always been, to a large extent, to enter a destination and create an ecosystem within that destination, which benefits tourism on the whole while giving customers a reason to travel to a new location," he said. Eventually, he said, this brings long-term sustainability to balance sheets and profit and loss statements. Lalvani said the growth of the sector was also getting tailwinds from the evolving Indian traveller, who was now heading to destinations to seek niche experiences across segments such as wildlife, pilgrimage, weddings or even simply catching up on sleep.