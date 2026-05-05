Strong EV demand, diversified portfolio to sustain growth for Sona BLW

The company pointed out that the rising EV penetration globally is a key tailwind, and order wins from the EU, for both EV and hybrid segments, prove the diverse capability of Sona and highlight market share gains in the region. Diversification has seen a meaningful increase in FY26 vs FY25 across product, geography and segments.

Considering better-than-expected revenue growth in Q4, Motilal Oswal Research raised its earnings estimates by 1 per cent for FY27 and 6 per cent for FY28. However, analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of the brokerage believe that the global auto demand slowdown and a slower-than-expected EV transition in key markets remain key concerns. Thus, while the company enjoys a healthy order backlog, it may see execution challenges given the expected slower EV transition, they add. At the current one-year forward valuations, the stock factors in most positives, and the brokerage is neutral on the stock with a target price of ₹546.