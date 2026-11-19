Nexon Omniverse Limited, the parent company of value fashion retailer Style Union, has raised ₹485 crore in a Series E funding round through a mix of primary and secondary share sales. The round was led by Venturi Partners and co-led by Elev8 Venture Partners.

The fresh capital will be deployed to scale Style Union’s physical store network across key metros, taking the company from its southern base into West and North India.

“We set out to prove that quality fashion at fair prices could be built into a profitable, fast-growing business, and the support of Venturi Partners and Elev8 Venture Partners is a strong endorsement of that model,” said Rajesh Seth, whole-time director, Nexon Omniverse Limited.