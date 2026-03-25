Sula Vineyards acquires Chandon's wine facility, estate in Nashik

Wine producer Sula Vineyards on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Chandon's wine production facility and estate in Dindori, Nashik, for ₹20 crore, which will help expand its wine tourism footprint.

Sula Vineyards is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Moet Hennessy India to acquire Chandon's estate in Dindori, Nashik, for ₹20 crores, which will be raised through internal accruals, according to a statement.

Chandon's wine production facility spreads across 19 acres, comprising a highly advanced facility with an annual capacity of 4.5 lakh litres, scalable up to 13 lakh litres.

The acquisition is being undertaken through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Artisan Spirits (ASPL) and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of FY27, subject to completion of regulatory approvals.