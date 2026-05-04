Sun Pharma exploring Eurobonds, bond swaps to fund US-based Organon buy

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, as the approvals, including the go-ahead from Organon stockholders, are expected by then. “Disbursement will take place after all the approvals,” said a source. Another option being considered is seeking consent from Organon bondholders to swap their holdings with Sun Pharma bonds.
Under this arrangement, investors will get a certain number of Sun Pharma bonds in exchange for every Organon bond. This will translate into higher rating for such bonds. Sun Pharma has the highest credit ratings, as it is rated AAA by leading rating agencies like Crisil and Icra.