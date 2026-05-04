Sun Pharma exploring Eurobonds, bond swaps to fund US-based Organon buy

According to bankers, the Indian pharma major plans to raise around $10 billion from various sources, while the remaining will be funded through internal accruals.

While discussions are at an early stage, one option under consideration is raising Eurobonds through a European entity of Organon, as this route offers tax benefits. The Eurobond market is one of the largest debt markets in the world, by which issuers can raise capital in over 50 currencies. These bonds are issued in a currency different from that of the country where they are sold.