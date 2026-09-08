Rating agencies Moody's and S&P assigned investment-grade ratings to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -- India's largest pharmaceutical company -- over the proposed USD 11.75-billion acquisition of US-based Organon & Co.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a preliminary 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating, while Moody's Ratings assigned a 'Baa1' long-term issuer rating to the Indian pharmaceutical major. Both agencies have maintained a 'stable' outlook for the company.

Baa1 and BBB+ are investment-grade credit ratings that indicate adequate payment capacity with moderate credit risk.

The rating actions follow Sun Pharma's binding bid in April 2026 to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Organon for an enterprise value of USD 11.75 billion. The transaction is expected to close by March 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to S&P, the acquisition will bolster Sun Pharma's business position, almost doubling its revenue base to about Rs 1.3 trillion (around USD 14 billion) by FY28. Organon is expected to contribute 40-45 per cent of the group's EBITDA post-acquisition. "The Organon acquisition will materially strengthen Sun's scale, geographic reach and growth platforms in women's health and biosimilars," said Kaustubh Chaubal, Senior Vice President at Moody's Ratings. "The acquisition will bolster Sun Pharmaceutical's business position... We estimate Sun Pharmaceutical's revenue will increase to about Rs 1.3 trillion (about USD 14 billion) in fiscal 2028, from our estimate of Rs 645 billion (about USD 7 billion) in fiscal 2027 (ex-Organon)," S&P said in a release.