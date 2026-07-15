Sun Pharma gets South Africa approval for generic semaglutide, launch soon

Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday said it has received regulatory approval from South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to manufacture and market a generic version of semaglutide injection in South Africa, marking the second market after India to clear the diabetes drug.

The approval covers use in adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The company said it plans to launch the once- weekly injectable in South Africa in the coming days. It will be available as a pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pen in two strengths 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL.