Sun Pharma's ILUMYA gets USFDA approval for psoriatic arthritis treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its drug ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) for treating adults with active psoriatic arthritis, expanding its use beyond moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The approval covers ILUMYA, an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor administered exclusively by healthcare professionals. The drug was earlier approved in the US in 2018 for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The latest approval is supported by data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2, which evaluated the drug's efficacy and safety in adults with active psoriatic arthritis. The studies assessed outcomes after two doses at 24 weeks.

“FDA approval of ILUMYA for adults with active psoriatic arthritis represents another important innovative medicine milestone for Sun Pharma and builds on the established clinical experience of ILUMYA in plaque psoriasis,” according to Rick Ascroft, North America CEO, Sun Pharma. In an exchange filing, the company said the safety findings were consistent with ILUMYA's established safety profile, with no new safety signals identified. The drug may, however, increase the risk of infections, and patients must be evaluated for tuberculosis before starting treatment. The most common adverse reactions reported in patients treated for psoriatic arthritis were upper respiratory tract infections and Covid-19 Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic immune-related condition that causes joint pain, swelling and stiffness. It can also affect the points where tendons and ligaments attach to bones and may lead to permanent joint damage.

According to the company, around 2.4 million people in the US live with the condition. Nearly one in three people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis, while more than 15 per cent of people with psoriasis may have undiagnosed psoriatic arthritis. ILUMYA is a monoclonal antibody designed to target the p19 subunit of IL-23, a protein involved in inflammation. By blocking its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, the drug inhibits the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. “Adding an IL-23 inhibitor option that is administered by a healthcare provider gives us a new way to offer appropriate patients additional support and engagement with their healthcare team,” the company statement said, citing Philip Mease, Director of Rheumatology Research at the Swedish Medical Center.