Sun Pharma bets on Organon front-end to drive global growth, efficiencies

Post-acquisition, Sun’s geographic mix shifts meaningfully towards a more balanced global profile. Currently, it derives about 33 per cent of revenue from India and 31 per cent from the US, with 18 per cent from emerging markets and 14 per cent from the rest of the world. In the combined entity, India’s share drops to 17 per cent and the US to 27 per cent, while emerging markets rise to 29 per cent and the rest of the world plus others to 28 per cent, reflecting reduced dependence on any single geography. Elara Securities described the transaction as a “step-change” in Sun’s long-term strategy, accelerating its transition towards a globally diversified, innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with multiple growth engines across specialty, branded generics, and biosimilars.