Sun Pharma's $11.75 bn Organon bet: Global pharma leap or balance risk?

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday announced it will acquire New Jersey-based Organon & Co. for an enterprise value of $11.75 billion, making it one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian firm.

The all-cash deal, priced at $14 per share, will help Sun Pharma enter the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies and become the seventh-largest biosimilars player globally. Sun Pharma plans to fund the acquisition through $2-2.5 billion in internal reserves and $9.25-9.75 billion in debt, shifting it from a net cash position to a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of about 2.3 times.

The transaction will be completed through the merger of Organon with a Sun Pharma subsidiary, with closure expected in early 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

What Sun Pharma aims to achieve Once the deal is completed, Sun Pharma expects major strategic gains. The combined business will have revenues of about $12.4 billion, nearly double Sun Pharma’s current size, placing it among the top 25 global pharmaceutical firms. It will also become a stronger player in established brands and branded generics while increasing its focus on innovative medicines. Innovative medicines are expected to account for 27 per cent of total revenue, up from current levels. The acquisition will also make Sun Pharma a top-three player in women’s health globally and strengthen its commercial platform for future expansion.

In biosimilars, the company will become the seventh-largest player worldwide. The combined company will operate in over 150 countries, with 18 major markets generating more than $100 million each in annual revenue. Its Ebitda and cash flow are also expected to nearly double, improving long-term financial strength despite short-term debt. Why the deal matters This acquisition significantly broadens Sun Pharma’s business beyond traditional generics. By adding Organon’s portfolio, Sun Pharma gains immediate access to biosimilars, women’s health products, and innovative therapies, while also expanding its reach in key global markets such as China and Europe. Akhil Somani, director and chief investment officer at Eureka Stock & Share Broking Services Ltd, said the deal will increase innovative medicines’ contribution from 20 per cent to 27 per cent of total revenue.

“It trades a ‘low-risk, steady-cash’ reputation for a ‘high-growth, global-leadership’ future," Somani told Business Standard. He added that Organon strengthens Sun Pharma’s presence in the US, Europe, China, Canada and Brazil -- regions where Sun Pharma previously had limited scale. China is especially important. Organon’s $800 million business and established network in the Chinese pharmaceutical market offer Sun Pharma a direct path to sell its products and explore innovation opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing healthcare markets. After the merger, Sun Pharma’s revenue mix will become more balanced, reducing overdependence on India and the US. The US will contribute 27 per cent of combined revenue, while emerging markets, India, and Europe will account for larger shares.

"The move continues a pattern of Sun Pharma buying distressed-but-scaled assets (Taro in 2007, Ranbaxy in 2014) and extracting value through integration discipline," Somani said. What to watch next While the long-term outlook appears promising, the deal also comes with risks. Somani noted that Sun Pharma will face short-term challenges including higher borrowing costs, integration hurdles and execution risks, especially as Organon’s revenues are expected to remain largely flat in 2026. "The strategic upside -- scale, biosimilars entry, women's health leadership and developed-market reach -- is a medium-to-long term play," he said. He added that investors who previously valued Sun Pharma for its strong balance sheet and lower-risk model may need time to adjust to this transformation. While Sun Pharma has a history of successfully integrating large acquisitions, Organon presents a new level of complexity.