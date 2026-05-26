Sun Pharma's Unloxcyt posts 50% response rate in skin cancer study

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it will present updated long-term follow-up data from the pivotal CK-301-101 trial of its skin cancer drug Unloxcyt (cosibelimab-ipdl) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, highlighting durable responses and a manageable safety profile in patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (laCSCC).

The latest investigator-reviewed analysis included 64 patients with laCSCC who received at least one dose of the immunotherapy drug. The median age of patients was 77 years, while men accounted for 66 per cent of the cohort.

According to the data, the objective response rate stood at 50 per cent, including complete responses in 27 per cent of patients and partial responses in 23 per cent. After a median follow-up of 31 months, the median duration of response had not yet been reached, indicating sustained efficacy.

Patients received a median of 29 doses over a median treatment duration of 60 weeks. “These data support clinically meaningful efficacy within this patient population. We observed a high rate of complete responses in patients with laCSCC, which is associated with long-term clinical outcomes,” said Rahul Ladwa, medical oncologist at Princess Alexandra Hospital and Greenslopes Private Hospital in Australia, and presenting study co-author at ASCO. The safety profile remained broadly consistent with earlier findings from a smaller cohort. Immune-related adverse reactions were reported in 34 per cent of patients, while only one patient experienced a Grade 3 or higher immune-related adverse event. The most common adverse events were anaemia and diarrhoea, each reported in 27 per cent of patients.

Treatment-emergent adverse events were observed in 95 per cent of patients, although none were fatal. Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events were reported in 41 per cent of patients, with 11 per cent considered treatment-related. Emily Ruiz, associate professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and study co-author, said the therapy appeared to work differently from other checkpoint inhibitors by engaging both adaptive and innate immune responses while preserving the PD-1/PD-L2 pathway. “The findings from this large cohort of patients are impressive from both an efficacy and tolerability perspective,” Ruiz said. Sun Pharma said the study represents the second-largest prospective trial conducted in patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treated with PD-(L)1 monotherapy.

Ahmad Naim, chief medical officer for Sun Pharma North America, said the results reinforced the company’s commitment to the skin cancer community and highlighted the durable clinical benefit seen with the treatment after more than two-and-a-half years of follow-up. Unloxcyt is approved for the treatment of adults with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The approved dosing regimen is 1,200 mg administered intravenously every three weeks. Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is among the most common forms of skin cancer globally. Sun Pharma said around 40,000 patients in the United States progress to advanced disease each year, leading to nearly 15,000 deaths annually.