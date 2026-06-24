Home / Companies / News / Sunil Agrawal steps down as LIC chief financial officer effective July 14

Sunil Agrawal steps down as LIC chief financial officer effective July 14

Agrawal, who joined LIC in 2022 after stints at Reliance Nippon Life and ICICI Prudential Life, will step down effective July 14

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"The Corporation places on record its sincere appreciation for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," LIC said
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:51 PM IST
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Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC's) Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel Sunil Agrawal resigned on June 24, 2026, to pursue other opportunities, according to the insurer.
 
His resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on July 14, 2026, when he will cease to be Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the corporation.
 
Agrawal joined LIC in March 2022 and had previously worked with Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He was a lateral hire at the insurance company.
 
"The Corporation places on record its sincere appreciation for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," LIC said.
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Topics :LIC Life Insurance Corporationresignations

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:51 PM IST

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