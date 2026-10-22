Sunil Kumar appointed ONGC chairman for three years from December 7, 2026

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sunil Kumar, currently serving as executive director at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), as the next chairman of the company for three years beginning December 7, 2026.

He has been appointed chairman with effect from the date he assumes charge of the post on or after December 7, until his superannuation in December 2028 and thereafter on a contract basis, for a combined tenure of three years.

His name was recommended for the top post after two rounds of interviews by a search-cum-selection committee of the petroleum ministry. He will become the first chairman of the company to be elevated from the executive director rank to its top post.