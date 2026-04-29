SC flags 'grim' delays in NCLT clearing insolvency resolution plans

The Supreme Court on Wednesday initiated proceedings on its own motion over significant delays in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearing corporate insolvency resolution plans, saying the situation is “extremely grim and dismal”.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan cautioned that prolonged timelines risk undermining the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which is designed to ensure swift resolution of distressed assets.

“We take suo motu cognisance of the aforesaid in larger public interest. The issues need to be addressed on a war footing. Otherwise, the purpose of enacting IBC would stand frustrated,” the Court said.

Directing that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for further orders, the Bench relied on a report submitted by the Registrar of the NCLT’s Principal Bench. The report disclosed that 383 applications seeking approval of resolution plans remain pending. The period of delay ranges from 48 days to as much as 738 days, with some matters pending for nearly four years. Describing the situation in stark terms, the Court observed: “The picture is extremely grim and dismal,” noting that such delays run contrary to the strict timelines envisaged under the IBC framework.

The Bench recorded multiple factors contributing to the backlog, including inadequate infrastructure and disruptions caused by frequent changes in Bench composition, which have resulted in half-day sittings. It also pointed to a surge in objections filed by stakeholders against resolution plans and the limited use of interim orders to streamline proceedings. The present proceedings build on concerns previously expressed by the Court earlier this month while hearing a matter arising from insolvency proceedings involving AVJ Developers. At that stage, the Court had termed the delays “very unfortunate”, highlighting that applications for approval of resolution plans often remain pending for two years or more even after clearance by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The Committee of Creditors is a body of lenders making decisions in the insolvency process of a distressed company. The Court had then directed the NCLT’s Principal Bench in New Delhi to furnish pan-India data on pending applications, the duration of such pendency, and the reasons for delay. It had also impleaded the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to assist with nationwide statistics. During the hearing on Wednesday, counsel appearing for the resolution professional in the AVJ matter pointed to an acute shortage of members in the tribunal. Against a sanctioned strength of 63, only 28 judicial members and 26 technical members are currently in position across benches.