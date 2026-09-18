Sustainability programme drives growth, India key to expansion: PepsiCo

PepsiCo said on Friday that its sustainability programme "PepsiCo Positive" (pep+) is delivering measurable growth across its global operations, with India emerging as a key market for the initiative's expansion.

According to the company's 2025 ESG Performance Update, PepsiCo has extended regenerative, restorative and protective farming practices to 4.7 million acres across more than 60 countries, achieved 100 per cent water replenishment at company-owned facilities in high-water-risk areas, and reduced virgin plastic use in primary packaging by 6 per cent.

"We're excited by the momentum we're building as pep+ continues to transform our business end to end," PepsiCo Chief Sustainability Officer Jim Andrew said in a statement.

The company is evolving its product portfolio to offer more choices while strengthening the business for the long term, he added. In India, PepsiCo Positive is being rolled out through the company's "Partnership for Progress" philosophy, which engages around 36,000 farmers across 14 states. The company said it sources 100 per cent of its chip-grade potatoes locally in the country. "In India, our growth is deeply connected to the strength and resilience of the ecosystem around us," said Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Sustainability Head for PepsiCo India & South Asia. She said the approach turns interdependence into shared growth across farmers, communities and consumers.

PepsiCo has partnered with start-ups to bring digital tools to its farmer network, the statement said. Its "Mitti Didi" initiative offers soil-health diagnostics to thousands of farmers, while the "Lay's Smart Farms" programme, developed with Cropin, spans more than 18,000 mapped acres and reaches over 7,000 farmers. Micro-irrigation has achieved full adoption across key potato-sourcing regions, including more than 2,300 acres in Uttar Pradesh, it said. On water conservation, the company said its Pune manufacturing facility has cut water use by more than 90 per cent, part of a broader effort that has replenished 23 billion litres of water globally since 2010 and reached about 97 million people with safe water access.