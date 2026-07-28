Suzlon Energy eyes Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia for exports

As part of the strategy, the company has identified potential sites for around 22 Gw wind capacity and over 8 Gw capacity development pipeline across eight wind rich states, out of which 6-7 Gw is currently under discussion with customers. “Once we are confident about a site's viability, we will initially acquire around 25 per cent of the land. The remaining land acquisition begins once we sign a term sheet with the customer,” Kapur said.