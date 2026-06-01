Suzlon Group appoints Ashok Ramchandran as President of India business

Suzlon Group on Monday announced the appointment of Ashok Ramchandran as President, India Business and Senior Managerial Personnel, effective from June 4.

Ashok brings over two decades of global leadership experience in energy, industrial products, and vertical mobility sectors, spanning India, Southeast Asia, and Australia, a company statement said.

His appointment comes at a very crucial time as Suzlon accelerates its transition towards becoming a wind-first full-stack renewable energy company. He will be reporting to Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

Ashok is widely recognised for driving execution-led transformation at scale across complex, high-growth industries.

As Chief Operating Officer and board member at JSW, he played a key role in shaping the company's long-term growth strategy, helping accelerate its capacity journey from nearly 5 GW to 30 GW in close to 3 years.