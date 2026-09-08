Suzlon secures 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power

Suzlon on Tuesday said it has secured a 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power Ltd, marking the company's third devco-led wind order across two states -- Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

A devco-led order is an integrated development model, where a renewable energy supplier provides end-to-end project execution from early-stage site development to complete construction.

As part of the project, Suzlon will install 64 of its flagship S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, a company statement said.

With this order, Suzlon's flagship 3.x MW platform, S144, has also crossed the 10 GW milestone, it added.

"With 55 GW+ wind potential at 150 metres, Madhya Pradesh is well positioned to be one of the key states which will drive the next phase of India's wind energy growth. We have won two consecutive wind orders from the state reflecting this growing momentum and the opportunity ahead," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder, Suzlon Group, said. The project will be executed in Limbawas, Madhya Pradesh, and the power generated will be connected to the MPPCL state grid. "Our end-to-end capabilities give us the strength to develop and execute wind projects efficiently, while creating new business opportunities. We are already seeing the results of our integrated approach to developing renewable energy assets, with four wind orders secured across two states in a short span of time," Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said.