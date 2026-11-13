Healthy eating gains ground on campuses as Swiggy EatRight orders jump

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday said healthy eating has emerged as a prominent trend across colleges, with EatRight orders among college students growing more than 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY), making them one of the fastest-growing cohorts for the category.

Among EatRight’s three categories, high-protein food options were the most popular on campuses, while the no-added-sugar category recorded the highest year-on-year growth.

According to data shared by the company, more than 44 per cent of EatRight users on campuses order at least twice a month, indicating strong repeat usage.

One in three orders among college students was for a dish listed under the EatRight feature.

Swiggy said management campuses led colleges and universities in terms of overall EatRight order volumes. The company also launched the EatRight Leaderboard to turn individual ordering into a collective campus challenge. Instead of tracking only a user’s individual journey, the dashboard aggregates EatRight orders placed by students from each campus and displays their live rank, with every order helping the institution move up the leaderboard. Participants from the top 20 campuses received a Rs 100 coupon each week, in addition to individual milestone rewards. In October 2026, IIT Bombay, KIIT University, BITS Pilani Goa, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, IIT Madras and MAHE University were among the top-performing campuses.

Swiggy said campuses such as NIFT Chennai, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, IIT Bhilai, NIFT Patna, Gujarat University and NIFT Bangalore recorded sixfold growth in EatRight orders compared with the average growth across campuses. “It is incredibly encouraging to see the next generation prioritising wellness so early in their lives. With colleges emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories for healthy and better-for-you food on our platform, it is clear this isn’t just a passing trend — it’s a noticeable change in how young consumers approach food,” said Nikhil Vyas, vice-president, strategy and investments, Swiggy. Breakfast remained the healthiest mealtime across colleges, with one in four orders coming from the EatRight category.