Swiggy Instamart appoints Gautam Swaroop as chief business officer

Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart on Wednesday appointed Gautam Swaroop as its chief business officer (CBO).

In his new role, Swaroop will oversee Instamart's commercial operations, including customer growth, category management, brand partnerships and business expansion.

The appointment comes a week after Hari Kumar, the company's former CBO, resigned. Around the same time, chief operating officer Ankit Jain also stepped down.

Swaroop brings more than two decades of experience across consulting, pharmaceuticals and technology.

He began his career at McKinsey & Company, where he spent a decade working on strategy and operations transformation. He later joined Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, where he helped scale the company's emerging markets business from $37 million to $190 million in revenue.

Most recently, Swaroop served as chief executive officer of the international business at hospitality technology firm Oyo, where he led operations across the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, China and Latin America, taking the business to profitability. "I'm excited to join Instamart at such an important juncture in its growth journey. I look forward to partnering with the teams across the business to drive growth, build stronger consumer and partner experiences, and create enduring value as we scale," Swaroop said. Girish Menon, Swiggy's chief human resources officer, said Instamart is at an important stage as it expands its assortment across categories and consumption occasions while deepening partnerships with brands.