Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha resigns, Nandita Sinha to take charge

Amitesh Kumar Jha, chief executive officer (CEO) of quick-commerce platform Swiggy Instamart, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha will take charge of Instamart from August 3.

“Nandita Sinha shall be appointed as the CEO of Instamart and categorised as the SMP (senior managerial personnel),” the filing said.

In her previous role at Myntra, Sinha led the platform as it became one of the country’s largest fashion e-commerce businesses and continued to gain market share in a highly competitive segment after achieving earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) profitability in 2024.

A consumer internet industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, Sinha has built and scaled businesses across fashion, e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). She has held leadership roles at Flipkart, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever. At Instamart, Sinha will lead the platform’s next phase of growth, building on its assortment strategy, improving profitability metrics and strengthening customer focus and operational efficiency. The leadership change comes as Swiggy seeks Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC) status, which would allow it to directly own and sell inventory. The move is expected to improve margins and give the company greater control over its supply chain.

The proposal will be discussed at Swiggy’s annual general meeting (AGM) on August 18, about two weeks after Sinha takes charge. Speaking about her new role, Sinha said: “I have long admired what the team at Instamart has built. It’s a business with a strong customer-first culture, great talent and significant opportunities ahead. Instamart sits at the heart of how India shops for its everyday needs, and I look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and consumers to shape its next chapter of growth.” Commenting on Sinha’s appointment, Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group CEO of Swiggy, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nandita Sinha as the CEO of Instamart. Nandita is one of India’s most accomplished consumer internet leaders, and I’m enthusiastic about the vision, customer obsession and operational rigour she brings to the team we’ve built at Instamart.”