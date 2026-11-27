Swiggy's Instamart is cutting 340 jobs as it restructures for its next phase of growth, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instamart is reshaping itself for its next phase of growth, factoring in Gen artificial intelligence (AI), new ways of working and how Instamart is organised, sources said.

“This removes duplication, strengthens accountability and improves decision speed,” one of them added.

The cuts come during a period of growth at the unit, and they matter for investors because of that timing. In Q2 FY27, Instamart's gross order value (GOV) grew 16.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹9,230 crore. Contribution margin improved 157 bps year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to -1.0 per cent of GOV over the same quarter, they said. “Profitability and growth remain at the centre of it,” one person said.

The reorganisation does not mean a pullback from operations, the people said. "Instamart will continue to invest in stores, supply chain and frontline teams," according to one of them. The sources said there is a significant opportunity for Instamart to deepen its relationship with existing customers while continuing to expand reach. Instamart added a record 1.2 million monthly transacting users (MTUs) last quarter, they said. "There's considerable headroom in building a larger base of habitual customers, driving stronger retention and engagement, and increasing the frequency and value of transactions per customer, particularly across its key cities," one person said. Instamart "is already seeing green shoots, driven in part by its Switch strategy," the people said.

The Switch strategy is defined as Swiggy Instamart’s platform-wide differentiated assortment strategy designed around building avenues for customers to buy better as speed and price become table stakes in quick commerce. For Swiggy, food is already profitable, the people said. Q2 saw the highest ever contribution margin, they said. In Q2 FY27 (the quarter ended September 30, 2026), Swiggy’s Food Delivery contribution margin improved to 7.7 per cent of GOV. Toing, a standalone budget food delivery app launched by Swiggy, is bringing new customers into the category, according to the sources. Out-of-home consumption has also been profitable for seven consecutive quarters. Toing now operates in more than 50 cities, and two out of three new users on Toing were new to the food delivery category, the company said.

Swiggy remains well funded, according to the people. As of Q2, Swiggy has ₹13,500 crore in the bank, they said. Swiggy has put together a comprehensive assistance package for transitioning employees, the sources said. It includes severance support in addition to statutory payouts. Employee stock option plan ( ESOP) vesting has been accelerated through the last working day, according to the people. Health insurance and wellness subscription have been extended until May 2027, the sources said. Relocation support is available for eligible employees. Outplacement support includes 3 months of premium access to career and networking tools, they said. In October, Swiggy reported a 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its net loss to ₹922 crore for the September quarter, from ₹1,092 crore a year earlier.

The company had posted a loss of ₹791 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,571 crore in the second quarter of 2026-27, compared with ₹5,561 crore a year earlier. Revenue stood at ₹6,812 crore in the previous quarter. Swiggy's total expenses rose nearly 30 per cent year on year to ₹8,703 crore in the quarter ended September, from ₹6,711 crore a year earlier. Expenses stood at ₹7,813 crore in the preceding quarter. "Our Food delivery business delivered its highest ever profits and margins while we continue to unlock new category growth through Toing, our standalone oﬀering for aﬀordable meals,” Sriharsha Majety, managing director (MD) and Group chief executive officer (CEO), Swiggy, had said.

GOV of the food delivery business grew 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹10,054 crore, the company said in a press release. The company added 69 dark stores during the quarter, taking the total to 1,240 stores covering 5.2 million sq ft, up 13.3 per cent year on year. Contribution stood at -1.0 per cent of GOV, up 157 basis points year on year and down 82 basis points Q-o-Q. The quick-commerce business's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved to -9.7 per cent from -9.8 per cent in the previous quarter, with an overall loss of ₹895 crore for the quarter.