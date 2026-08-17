Swiggy launches AI Assistant named 'Guru' for restaurant partners

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy on Monday announced the rollout of its AI Assistant 'Guru' for its restaurant partners, to track payouts and monitor the performance of their campaigns across over 720 cities and accessible to 2.7 lakh restaurants.

Menu insights on Guru allow partners to add items, generate descriptions, and highlight top-selling items to deliver personalised insights, by analysing the category performance and what is working for them, Swiggy said.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, "Today, AI has redefined how businesses operate and is driving higher efficiency across industries. Having partnered with restaurants for over 12 years, we understand the operational demands and constant multi-tasking that our partners navigate every single day".