After Zomato, Swiggy raises platform fee by 17% to ₹17.58 per order

Food delivery platform Swiggy has increased its platform fee to ₹17.58 per order (including GST) from ₹14.99 earlier. This marks a 17.27 per cent increase. The hike comes soon after rival Zomato also raised its effective platform fee to ₹14.90

Swiggy’s ₹17.58 fee already includes GST. In comparison, Zomato charges a base platform fee of ₹14.90, plus ₹2.68 GST, totalling to ₹17.58 per order.

This is the fourth time in the past seven months that Swiggy has increased its platform fee.

A platform fee is an extra charge added by apps to cover costs such as operations, technology upgrades, and maintenance.

Gradual rise in Swiggy’s platform fee Swiggy first introduced a platform fee of around ₹2 in 2023. Since then, it has steadily increased the charge to ₹6, ₹10, ₹12, ₹15, and now ₹17.58. Recently, Swiggy shut down its 15-minute food delivery service Snacc, which was launched to compete with quick delivery offerings like Blinkit Bistro and Zepto Cafe. The company said that while customer interest was growing, the business model was not financially viable to scale. Snacc operated in Bengaluru and Gurugram using micro-kitchens and private labels. The latest fee hike comes as Swiggy faces pressure to reduce losses. The company reported a 33 per cent increase in consolidated net loss to ₹1,065 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹799 crore a year earlier, mainly due to rising expenses.