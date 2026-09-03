Swiggy's concierge platform Crew enters travel segment with AI support

Crew, the premium concierge platform from the Swiggy ecosystem, announced its entry into the travel space on Thursday. The offering is currently available exclusively to paid members and invited travellers.

The platform can handle itinerary changes, solve travel-related problems, recommend local restaurants, attractions and experiences, help with transport and reservations, and assist with regular travel needs. Its human concierges are supported by AI to deliver faster and more personalised assistance.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “The problem was never the destination. It was always the gap between the booking and the experience. That's what we built Crew for. A personal travel concierge that stays with you before the trip, through the trip, and when the plan inevitably needs a new plan. Great prices to get you started. Real support for everything after.”