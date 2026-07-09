Swiggy's Toing app back online after nearly 24 hour outage across cities

Toing, the standalone value-focused food delivery app of Swiggy, has resumed services after being unavailable across multiple cities in the country for nearly 24 hours.

Several users had been seeing a "temporarily unavailable" message on the app for almost a day, with the disruption affecting service across locations.

Swiggy had not made any official announcement regarding the outage. However, according to people aware of the matter, the disruption was likely caused by a technical issue, which has now been resolved.

The app was not available for ordering food until 7:15 PM on Thursday.

Launched initially in Pune, Toing rapidly expanded to 50 cities within a year, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nashik and Guwahati. Unlike the main Swiggy app, Toing is designed for price-sensitive consumers, particularly Gen Z and college students, offering a simplified ordering experience with curated restaurant selections.

The app's key value proposition is lower pricing. It promises restaurant menu prices comparable to offline rates, no packaging charges or platform fees, and meals typically priced between Rs 99 and Rs 149 through partner restaurants. According to the Google Play Store, Toing has crossed ten million downloads and has a user rating of 4.3 stars. Earlier, Toing also differed from Swiggy's Snacc app. While Snacc relied on a micro-kitchen model and private-label offerings for 15-minute food deliveries, Toing partners directly with restaurants to offer affordable meals. However, Swiggy shut down Snacc in February 2026, roughly a year after its launch, as the business struggled to achieve sustainable unit economics.