Swiggy targets ₹10,000 cr core earnings by FY31 on Instamart growth
The food delivery platform expects strong expansion in Instamart and aims to nearly quadruple consolidated gross order value by fiscal 2031
The food delivery platform expects strong expansion in Instamart and aims to nearly quadruple consolidated gross order value by fiscal 2031
India's Swiggy on Thursday said it is targeting core earnings of ₹10,000 crore ($1.05 billion) by fiscal year 2031, driven by growth in its food delivery business and quick-commerce unit Instamart.
The company expects Instamart's gross order value (GOV) to rise four-to-fivefold to ₹1.5 trillion by fiscal 2031 from 280 billion rupees in fiscal 2026.
The outlook comes as Swiggy and rival Eternal's Blinkit aim to capture more market share in India's quick-commerce market, where rising demand and stiff competition are driving aggressive investments in dark stores, or fulfillment centres, to cut delivery times.
Swiggy is also aiming for consolidated GOV of ₹2.5 trillion by fiscal 2031, up from ₹67,734 crore in fiscal 2026, it said.
The company's shares were up 4.3 per cent after it announced the outlook.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 11:24 AM IST