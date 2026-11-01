Syngene expects stronger H2 on order book, Zoetis supplies; retains outlook

Syngene International expects its revenue to improve in the second half of FY27, backed by its order book and customer delivery commitments, even as it retains its full-year guidance of a single-digit decline in revenue.

The company reported a 13 per cent sequential increase in revenue to ₹833 crore in the September quarter, helped by positive traction in its CDMO business. Revenue was down 9 per cent from ₹911 crore a year earlier. Profit after exceptional items was ₹32 crore, against a loss of ₹9 crore in the June quarter.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Mittal said, "H2 will be stronger than H1." He added that the company had visibility from the order book in hand and that supplies to Zoetis in the fourth quarter would be a key driver.

The year-on-year decline reflects the absence of Librella revenue, the Zoetis animal-health drug Syngene manufactures. The product contributed nothing this quarter, against a sizeable contribution a year earlier. After the fourth-quarter supply, Mittal said, there would be no manufacturing of Librella for a long period, leaving biologics capacity idle. Syngene plans to backfill it with multiple products and customers rather than depend on a single large one. Excluding Librella, he said, the CDMO business grew; including it, the business was more or less flat. Operating Ebitda margin improved to 18 per cent in Q2 from 12 per cent in the preceding quarter, but remained below the 22 per cent reported a year earlier. Mittal attributed much of the year-on-year pressure to hedge losses on some of its large dedicated centre contracts. The company said that, adjusted for these losses, the margin would have been in the mid-20s. The losses are expected to run their course over the next 18-24 months, after which the company's revised hedging policy is expected to prevent similar losses.

The company sees biologics manufacturing as its key growth driver, though Mittal said the pipeline would convert into revenue only beyond FY27. Syngene has 50,000 litres of bioreactor capacity across two sites in India and one in the US, and sees an opportunity as global customers look to diversify manufacturing away from China, helped by the US BioSecure Act. "That's where I feel that over the next couple of years, what will drive the growth," Mittal said. Its first manufacturing agreement for the Bayview facility in the US involves development work in Bengaluru, followed by technology transfer and scale-up for regulatory filing. The facility is expected to produce three to four filing batches in FY28. Meaningful commercial revenue will take longer, as it depends on regulatory approvals and product launches, and the company will need more such customers.