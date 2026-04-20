Table Space adds 4.25 lakh sq ft workspace in Pune, Navi Mumbai for GCCs

Table Space, an enterprise managed office solutions provider, has announced an expansion of its portfolio in Maharashtra, adding approximately 4.25 lakh square feet of premium Grade A managed workspace across Pune and Navi Mumbai.

Table Space has leased 3.76 lakh square feet of space across Pune’s Wakad, Yerwada, and Koregaon Park. The company has also entered Navi Mumbai by leasing approximately 50,000 square feet of space at Mindspace Airoli East, a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The expansion brings Table Space’s total Maharashtra footprint to 2.6 million square feet.

The company noted that this strategic move reinforces Table Space’s position as the partner of choice for global capability centres (GCCs) and Fortune 500 companies seeking to de-risk their real estate portfolios through the flexible managed workspace model.

By moving away from capital expenditure-heavy traditional leases, global enterprises leverage Table Space to deploy high-performance hubs in record time, the company added. Table Space stated that this move provides enterprises with a high-quality, cost-efficient alternative to core Mumbai markets while benefiting from infrastructure synergy and talent accessibility. "Our expansion in Maharashtra is a response to a fundamental structural shift in how global companies view their workplace," said Kunal Mehra, president and co-chief executive officer of Table Space. "Enterprises are increasingly prioritising 'speed-to-market' and ESG compliance. By integrating legal, information technology (IT), and institutional-grade infrastructure into a single platform, we are enabling global brands to scale with unprecedented agility."