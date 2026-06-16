Tamil Nadu pollution body says no contamination at Tata's Hosur facility

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has confirmed that Tata Electronics has satisfactorily addressed all queries mentioned in the show-cause notice regarding an alleged wastewater discharge from its Hosur iPhone components factory into nearby agricultural land.

The TNPCB has also dropped any further course of action on the issue. It has confirmed that reports based on its analysis of recently collected water samples from Tata Electronics’ manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, do not indicate any contamination, according to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday.

The findings indicate that the levels of total dissolved solids (TDS), chemical oxygen demand (COD), biological oxygen demand (BOD) and other parameters are within acceptable environmental limits.

The TNPCB had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Tata Electronics’ manufacturing facility in Hosur as part of standard regulatory procedure. Upon receipt of the notice, Tata Electronics took immediate action, commissioning an independent analysis through an accredited laboratory, the results of which indicated that all parameters, including TDS, BOD and COD, were within prescribed limits. A formal response, including the results of the study demonstrating that Tata Electronics is compliant with all applicable environmental norms, was submitted to the TNPCB in a timely manner, the company said. “Throughout the process, Tata Electronics’ priority has been to support the requirements and requests of TNPCB and any other relevant authorities as they review this matter, and to independently verify and ensure our continued adherence to and compliance with prescribed environmental standards,” the statement said. Tata Electronics is committed to responsible environmental practices and will continue to monitor infrastructure, processes and protocols to ensure adherence to mandated environmental norms and practices, it added.