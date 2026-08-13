TaMo PV Q1 PAT falls 80% as JLR volumes, higher commodity costs weigh

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPVL) on Thursday reported an 80.3 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹775 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), compared with ₹3,924 crore in the year-ago period.

The decline reflected lower volumes and profitability at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), along with elevated commodity and foreign-exchange costs in the domestic PV business.

Consolidated revenue increased 9.3 per cent YoY to ₹95,799 crore from ₹87,677 crore. On a sequential basis, however, revenue declined 9.1 per cent from ₹105,447 crore in the March quarter.

The stock was up 1.68 per cent on the BSE on Thursday.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) fell 22.9 per cent YoY to ₹7,321 crore. Profit before tax and exceptional items declined 59.3 per cent to ₹1,606 crore from ₹3,950 crore. “While profitability was down year-on-year, we believe it was a resilient start to the year, given the supply constraints and elevated commodity prices that continued into this quarter,” said Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer, TMPVL. TMPVL expects the domestic passenger vehicle industry to grow 15–20 per cent in the first half of FY27. Growth could moderate to single digits in the second half because of a high base, but full-year industry growth should exceed 10 per cent, Chandra said.

JLR’s revenue declined 9.6 per cent year-on-year to £5.97 billion as wholesale volumes fell 9.2 per cent to 79,300 units. Its adjusted Ebit margin contracted to 2.8 per cent from 4 per cent, while profit before tax and exceptional items fell 68.9 per cent to £109 million. JLR’s performance was affected by a fire at a major chassis-component supplier, disruption related to the conflict in West Asia and the planned wind-down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the launch of Jaguar Type 01. Higher variable marketing expenses also weighed on profitability, rising to 7.1 per cent of revenue from 4.1 per cent a year earlier.

Richard Molyneux, chief financial officer at JLR, said the supplier fire had halted the production of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport for several days and the company could not fully recover the lost volumes during the quarter. “The difficult global market was another factor. It was, therefore, a combination of factors,” Molyneux said. “Q1 is our weakest quarter, typically in terms of sales and particularly in terms of cash. We expect all subsequent quarters to improve on Q1.” An improvement in JLR’s product mix partially offset the impact of lower volumes. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender accounted for about 81 per cent of first-quarter sales.

“Mix offset about half of the volume effect during the quarter,” Molyneux said. The domestic PV business, meanwhile, recorded a 64.8 per cent YoY increase in revenue to ₹17,930 crore, supported by a 46 per cent rise in volumes to more than 182,000 units. Its Ebitda margin improved by 30 basis points to 4.3 per cent, while the Ebit margin narrowed to negative 0.5 per cent from negative 2.8 per cent. The business was broadly at breakeven at the pre-exceptional PBT level, compared with a loss of ₹123 crore a year earlier. However, Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer of TMPVL, said the increase in commodity prices during the quarter was equivalent to nearly 4.5 per cent of the domestic business’s revenue.

“If this kind of increase had not occurred and it had been a normal quarter, our margins would have increased significantly,” Chandra said. He said the company had partly offset the commodity impact through cost reductions and an improved product mix. It would combine accelerated cost-reduction measures with calibrated and progressive price increases. “Commodity prices will again affect us severely in Q2. It is not just Tata Motors—the industry will face additional increases beyond the 4.5 per cent impact I mentioned for Q1,” Chandra said. Electric vehicle volumes more than doubled during the quarter, rising about 112 per cent to over 34,000 units. EVs accounted for 19 per cent of the company’s domestic volumes in Q1, increasing to 24 per cent in July.