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Tata Capital board approves proposal to raise ₹36,000 cr via NCDs

Company plans to raise funds through multiple debt instruments, including secured and unsecured NCDs, perpetual debt and green bonds, subject to shareholder approval

TATA CAPITAL
(Photo: Reuters)
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:14 AM IST
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Tata Capital's board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹36,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The fundraise, subject to shareholders' approval, will be undertaken in one or more tranches and may comprise a range of debt instruments, including secured and unsecured NCDs, subordinated debt, perpetual debt, market-linked redeemable debentures and green bonds.
 
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said its board had approved the “raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures in the nature of secured/unsecured/subordinated/perpetual debt/market-linked redeemable debentures/green bonds (‘Debentures’) up to an amount of Rs 36,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders”.
 
“Post the approval of the shareholders, the issuance of Debentures will be made on terms including the rate of interest, tenor, security, etc. as per the letter of offer(s)/information memorandum(s)/offer document(s)/general information document(s)/key information document(s) as may be issued by the company from time to time,” the company said.
 
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Topics :Tata CapitalTata Capital ServicesTata Capital Financial Services

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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