Tata Capital board approves proposal to raise ₹36,000 cr via NCDs

Tata Capital's board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹36,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, the company said in an exchange filing.

The fundraise, subject to shareholders' approval, will be undertaken in one or more tranches and may comprise a range of debt instruments, including secured and unsecured NCDs, subordinated debt, perpetual debt, market-linked redeemable debentures and green bonds.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said its board had approved the “raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures in the nature of secured/unsecured/subordinated/perpetual debt/market-linked redeemable debentures/green bonds (‘Debentures’) up to an amount of Rs 36,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders”.