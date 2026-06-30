Tata Comm to invest $152 million to boost India-Singapore digital corridor

Tata Communications on Tuesday said it will invest $152 million to strengthen its subsea cable infrastructure between India and Singapore to meet rising demand for bandwidth and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data.

The company said it will add about 98 terabits per second (Tbps) of capacity through two subsea cable projects linking Mumbai and Chennai with Singapore.

The investments will be funded through internal accruals, according to a regulatory filing.

The company will invest $63 million in the MIST cable system connecting Mumbai and Singapore in FY27. The system is expected to be ready for service in the fourth quarter of FY27 and will add 20 Tbps of capacity.

It will also invest $89 million as a consortium member in Project CS, a new subsea cable system connecting Chennai and Singapore. The project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of FY31 and will add about 78 Tbps of capacity. The company said the expanded India-Singapore route is intended to provide a high-capacity, low-latency digital corridor for enterprise, cloud and hyperscaler traffic between India, Southeast Asia and global markets. "By combining subsea capacity enhancement with both short-term and long-term strategic investments, we are strengthening the reliability, scalability and performance of connectivity solutions for our customers across one of the world's busiest digital corridors. These enhancements align with Tata Communications' long-term strategy to expand its global subsea network footprint, provide business outcome solutions to customers and reinforce India's position as a Digital Hub," said Genius Wong, executive vice president, Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services, and chief technology officer at Tata Communications.