Tata Digital's financial services chief Gaurav Hazrati exits amid revamp

Tata Digital continues to see senior-level exits, even as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sajith Sivanandan has stepped on the pedal to rope in senior executives from outside. The latest to leave is Gaurav Hazrati, president, financial services.

Hazrati's exit is significant as the company has pivoted to focus on financial services and loyalty. According to company insiders, he had been instrumental in driving the financial services segment for Tata Digital.

An email sent to the company CEO remained unanswered till the time of press. Attempts to connect with Hazrathi were also not successful.

Hazrati was appointed as president, financial services in 2025. Before that, he was CEO of Tata Payments. A banking industry veteran, he had worked with IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank in senior positions previously.

“He has been instrumental in growing the financial services segment within Tata Digital. Some of the banking partners that Tata Digital works with had great rapport with him, such as HDFC Bank and SBI Cards,” said a person aware of the development. According to Tata Sons’ financial year 2026 (FY26) Annual Report, the Tata Neu card is one of India’s largest co-branded credit cards. “We have made a decisive shift — refocusing Tata Neu on financial services and loyalty. In the coming year, Tata Neu will double down on financial services, aim to increase payments monthly transacting users by 10x, and expand our ecosystem across lending and insurance,” it said.