Tata Elxsi inks pact with Sarla Aviation to make air taxi platform Shunya

Design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with startup Sarla Aviation to collaborate on the development of the Bengaluru-based firm's air taxi platform Shunya.

Under the collaboration, Tata Elxsi will provide engineering support across avionics, including flight control systems, software integration, testing, verification and validation, and certification.

On the other hand, Sarla Aviation will lead the design, development and type certification of the Shunya platform, the company said.

The engagement also creates opportunities to extend support across sensor fusion-based navigation software, industrial and structural design, and airworthiness test support, it added.

"Every major shift in transportation has been enabled by a combination of engineering innovation and ecosystem readiness. Advanced air mobility is no different, and Sarla Aviation's vision for Shunya reflects the ambition driving this transformation.