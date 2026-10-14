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Growth outlook for H2 FY27, margins keep D-Street cautious on Tata Elxsi

Sequential revenue growth of 2.3 per cent in constant currency beat estimates, while margins expanded 70 basis points; brokerages remain cautious on European auto demand

Tata Elxsi
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The company’s sequential revenue growth of 2.3 per cent on a constant-currency basis beat estimates | Photo: Company website/ Tata Elxsi
Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 1:09 PM IST
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Contributions from its three major verticals helped engineering research and development (ER&D) software major Tata Elxsi report a better-than-expected performance in the September quarter.
 
The company’s sequential revenue growth of 2.3 per cent on a constant-currency basis beat estimates.
 
The deal pipeline remains strong and the growth outlook for the second half of FY27 is expected to be better than the first half, though much will depend on the company’s ability to execute on deal wins.
 
While margins expanded in Q2, higher investments could weigh on near-term profitability.
 
At the current price of ₹3,635, after a 6 per cent gain in trade on Wednesday, the stock is trading at about 24 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
 
The 2.3 per cent revenue growth was supported by momentum across verticals, large deal ramp-ups and new deal wins.
 
The transportation vertical registered growth of 2 per cent, while media and communications and healthcare and life sciences posted growth of 3.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.
 
The transportation vertical, which accounts for about 55 per cent of revenue, benefited from deal wins in the automotive space in the US and India even as the European auto market remained sluggish.
 
The vertical secured a multi-year connected-vehicle programme with a leading automaker, with incremental gains also coming from aerospace, albeit on a low base.
 
Media and communications benefited from programme ramp-ups and AI-related deal wins, including a GenAI-powered virtual assistant engagement with a global technology leader.
 
Healthcare returned to sequential growth after five quarters of decline, supported by a new product-engineering mandate from a global renal care company.
 
The company’s operating profit margin expanded by 70 basis points sequentially to 21.9 per cent in the September quarter.
 
The better-than-expected margin performance was aided by operating leverage, favourable currency gains of 60-70 basis points and the reversal of most one-offs seen in Q1FY27.
 
In the June quarter, the company had taken a 150 basis point hit to margins due to temporary one-off and short-term operational expenses.
 
The margin gains in Q2 came despite wage hikes across the employee base.
 
Choice Equity Broking expects weak automotive demand in Europe and delayed deal conversions to constrain near-term growth, while aerospace and defence programmes remain two-three quarters away from making a meaningful contribution.
 
Kunal Bajaj and Rushil Katiyar of the brokerage expect margin improvement to be gradual, driven by utilisation gains and workforce-pyramid correction.
 
The brokerage has maintained an ‘add’ rating with an unchanged target price of ₹3,520.
 
The company expects revenue in the second half of FY27 to be higher than in the first half.
 
This will be aided by deal ramp-ups in the US and Indian automotive markets, sustained momentum in media and communications, and a recovery in healthcare and life sciences.
 
The underlying strength of the European automotive business, which has been a laggard, will remain a key monitorable.
 
Motilal Oswal Research expects growth to remain uneven across verticals, with project ramp-ups and a recovery in transportation determining the extent of any acceleration.
 
Analysts led by Abhishek Pathak of the brokerage have lowered their FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, reflecting a gradual margin recovery amid continued investments and an uneven demand environment, particularly continued softness in European automotive.
 
The brokerage believes meaningful margin expansion is likely to depend on revenue growth, utilisation gains and employee-pyramid correction.
 
It has a ‘sell’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,970.
 
While broad-based sequential growth and better-than-expected margins are encouraging, JM Financial Research has maintained its ‘reduce’ rating with a target price of ₹3,358. 
   

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Topics :CompassTata ElxsiCompany NewsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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