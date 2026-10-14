Growth outlook for H2 FY27, margins keep D-Street cautious on Tata Elxsi

The underlying strength of the European automotive business, which has been a laggard, will remain a key monitorable.
Motilal Oswal Research expects growth to remain uneven across verticals, with project ramp-ups and a recovery in transportation determining the extent of any acceleration.
Analysts led by Abhishek Pathak of the brokerage have lowered their FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, reflecting a gradual margin recovery amid continued investments and an uneven demand environment, particularly continued softness in European automotive.
The brokerage believes meaningful margin expansion is likely to depend on revenue growth, utilisation gains and employee-pyramid correction.