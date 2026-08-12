Tata group hit by earnings slowdown, mcap decline in last two years

Chandrasekaran’s growth strategy has also been challenged by a growth and earnings slowdown at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the prime source of equity capital for Tata Sons which it uses to seed new ventures or provide financial support to group's loss-making companies. TCS adjusted net profit was up 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, while its mcap was down 34.6 per cent Y-o-Y. This was its worst yearly show in at least last 15 years. Annual dividend payout by TCS declined by 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26 on the back of 3.9 per cent cut in dividend payout by the company in FY25. This is expected to weigh on Tata Sons revenues and profits for FY27.