Tata group's Nelco picks up minority stake in Elveo, invests $20 mn

Tata Group-backed satellite communication service provider Nelco Limited invested $20 million (or Rs 191.2 crore) in Lunar Holdco Inc on Monday, taking a minority yet strategic stake. Lunar Holdco offers direct-to-device (D2D) satellite mobile connectivity solutions under the Elveo Mobile brand.

As per the agreement filed with the BSE, Nelco will subscribe to compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) of Delaware-headquartered Lunar Holdco. The CCDs carry a 7 per cent annual compounded return, convertible into equity shares of the US firm based on specified conversion events. Global satellite services provider SES holds a majority stake in the company and will continue to do so.

PJ Nath, managing director and CEO of Nelco, told Business Standard that the company intends to be an early mover in the D2D satellite services market in South Asia as well as India. "We will be in the business-to-business (B2B) segment where satellite services will connect with 2G, 3G, 4G or 5G mobiles and IoT devices but for consumer services, we will partner with telcos, so we're not getting into the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment," he said. "Elveo's advanced network design opens up seamless coverage and new market opportunities for us in India, as well as South Asian countries and worldwide for some of the enterprise segments," Nath said, noting that D2D was the next growth wave for the satcom market globally.

He added that the company plans to begin offering services in markets like India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by early 2028, while trials may begin by the end of 2027. "We would want India to be among the first markets, however, for some segments we may also go global," he said. The launch timings will also be dependent on regulations permitting D2D connectivity, he added. Nelco will offer Elveo's solutions to new enterprise markets, including automotive, telecom, telecom infrastructure and other mission-critical sectors, said Ramu Potarazu, CEO of Elveo, a start-up formed by the merger of Lynk Global and Omnispace in early 2026. Nelco will bring next-generation connectivity and compute solutions directly from Elveo’s satellites in space to varied sectors, including automotive, maritime, energy and government, in India and South Asian markets. Elveo's satellite technology includes advanced on-board processing designed to adapt, iterate and scale with evolving customer needs.

Nelco will work with enterprises in all segments to integrate the powerful Elveo connectivity solutions across its various platforms. With real-time connectivity and compute capabilities, Nelco and Elveo will enable universal communications and close the coverage gap for wide-ranging enterprise-grade solutions, including automotive telematics, fleet and asset tracking, infrastructure monitoring, remote operations, disaster response and business continuity. • Trials to begin in early 2027 • Commercial services by early 2028 • India likely among first markets in South Asia • India yet to have D2D satellite regulations/rules