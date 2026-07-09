Tata Group targets $100 bn revenue from auto units by 2031 after demerger

By Alisha Sachdev

Tata Group is targeting about $100 billion in automotive revenue by the year ended March 2031, Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said, outlining growth plans across its four automotive businesses following the demerger of Tata Motors’ passenger and commercial vehicle operations.

Tata Motors’ domestic business plans to invest about ₹4 trillion ($41.9 billion), while its UK-based luxury car making unit will spend around 20 billion euros ($26.8 billion) over the next five years, he added. The investments will fund new products, electrification, manufacturing capacity and technology. Jaguar Land Rover is expected to contribute $45 billion to $50 billion of revenue, while the commercial vehicle business is targeted at about $40 billion, with the balance coming from cars and auto components business, Chandrasekaran said to shareholders at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.’s annual general meeting Wednesday.